Pineapple Super Silver Haze Crumble Infused Blunt 1.8g

by Top Shelf Washington
SativaTHC 18%CBD
Pineapple Super Silver Haze

Pineapple Super Silver Haze from Fire Bros. is a sativa strain that modifies the widely cherished Super Silver Haze with a Pineapple hybrid strain. This second parent is thought to be either Pineapple Express or Pineapple, a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal Super Bud. The Haze genetics in this strain come through in both flavor and effect, as Pineapple Super Silver Haze delivers a high-flying cerebral buzz alongside a spicy, zesty flavor. Its aroma is more of a tropical medley of candied mango, pineapple, and oranges. Like a cup of coffee, this sativa is a perfect pick-me-up with motivating, talkative, and creative effects and minimal heaviness in the body.

Top Shelf Washington
We are a Washington I-502 Tier 3 producer-processor, located in Arlington Washington, about 45 minutes North of Seattle. We produce premium cannabis and concentrates, keeping quality and consistency in the hearts of our team members 100% of the time. We take pride in the care of our garden, our team, and our I-502 retailers. Bringing high-quality cannabis products to the market at a reasonable price is our goal.
Top Shelf was founded in 2012 by TJ Werth after listening to a news article about medical marijuana. Our vision is to help promote growth in the cannabis industry through responsibility and education. TJ is active in several political organizations and speaks in Olympia frequently. Our mission is to help promote an open and free market where consumers can benefit from healthy competition and innovation. Our core values are quality, value, and exceptional service. Our flower is hand cultivated, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. We ensure freshness and purity with every lot of flower or concentrates by testing all our products through a third-party lab.