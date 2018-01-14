About this product
Tangie is a potent sativa-dominant, daytime hybrid. A cross between California Orange and an unknown Skunk hybrid. Said to give clear-headed, thoughtful, innovative and functional effects.
Effects: Daytime, alert, euphoric, energetic, creativity
Flavors: Sweet, citrus, diesel
Aroma: Citrus, sweet, orange diesel
About this strain
Skunk+ by Kannabia Seed Company is a vigorous indica-dominant cross of Black Domina and Skunk. This fast-flowering strain has been known to finish in seven weeks, and leans on the stable and reliable Black Domina for improved yield and punctuality. Winning 2nd Place Hybrid at the 2017 M.O.M Cup in Vancouver, BC, Skunk+ reeks of cannabis’ archetypal pungence and imbues consumers with a relaxing and clearheaded buzz that is centering and functional. This is one of Kannabia’s fastest flowering strains.
Skunk+ effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
80% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
80% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
60% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Top Shelf Washington
We are a Washington I-502 Tier 3 producer-processor, located in Arlington Washington, about 45 minutes North of Seattle. We produce premium cannabis and concentrates, keeping quality and consistency in the hearts of our team members 100% of the time. We take pride in the care of our garden, our team, and our I-502 retailers. Bringing high-quality cannabis products to the market at a reasonable price is our goal.
Top Shelf was founded in 2012 by TJ Werth after listening to a news article about medical marijuana. Our vision is to help promote growth in the cannabis industry through responsibility and education. TJ is active in several political organizations and speaks in Olympia frequently. Our mission is to help promote an open and free market where consumers can benefit from healthy competition and innovation. Our core values are quality, value, and exceptional service. Our flower is hand cultivated, hand trimmed, and hand packaged. We ensure freshness and purity with every lot of flower or concentrates by testing all our products through a third-party lab.
