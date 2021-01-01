TopShelf
Single Chocolate Chip Cookie 20mg
About this product
Made with natural ingredients.
Sugar, Brown Sugar, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Salt, All Purpose Shortening, Butter, Pastry Flour, Eggs, Chocolate Chips and Solvent-Free CO2 Cannabis Oil.
