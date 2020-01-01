Topicanna uses organic strains of cannabis grown on our solar-powered farm near Cayucos, CA. Our plants are selected for their unique profiles of beneficial cannabinoids & terpenes. The flowers are cultivated and crafted into a full line of CBD and THC infused Topical Cannabis Cream. Flowers harvested at the peak of potency are then carefully handled to preserve all the acid rich cannabinoids (THCa, CBDa). Infused in organic olive oil then blended with aloe vera juice, plant oils, waxes and other beneficial herbs, this rich cream has been formulated for maximum inflammation and pain relief.