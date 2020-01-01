 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Topicanna

Topicanna

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Topicanna

Topicanna uses organic strains of cannabis grown on our solar-powered farm near Cayucos, CA. Our plants are selected for their unique profiles of beneficial cannabinoids & terpenes. The flowers are cultivated and crafted into a full line of CBD and THC infused Topical Cannabis Cream. Flowers harvested at the peak of potency are then carefully handled to preserve all the acid rich cannabinoids (THCa, CBDa). Infused in organic olive oil then blended with aloe vera juice, plant oils, waxes and other beneficial herbs, this rich cream has been formulated for maximum inflammation and pain relief.