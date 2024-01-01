Weekenders: 1g Single Pre-Roll DREAM- Venum Bar

by Torrwood Farm (NY)
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Weekenders: 1g Single Pre-Roll DREAM- Venum Bar
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

With Venum Bar's delicious terpenes and calming high, life is but a DREAM. Venum Bar offers unique flavor and strong effects. It also provides sensory elevation that is enjoyable for a range of low key activates.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Torrwood Farm (NY)
Torrwood Farm (NY)
Shop products
Nature-first focus: Torrwood Farm is one of a few select cannabis farms that has an integrated supply side between Cultivation, Processing and Distribution. Our in-house developed proprietary "living soil" medium, brings to flower the perfect balance of the cannabinoid and terpene profile.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-CULT-24-000012
  • NM, US: OCM-PROC-24-000010
  • NY, US: OCM-DIST-24-000003
Notice a problem?Report this item