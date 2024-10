Gas Face is a potent and flavorful strain known for its powerful effects and distinct aroma. A balanced hybrid, it combines a pungent, diesel-like scent with earthy and sweet undertones, delivering a unique sensory experience. Users often report a relaxing body high paired with a euphoric, uplifting cerebral effect.



To open the Doobie Labs Tin, pinch the dimples on both sides and pull the front cover down. Peal back the freshness seal and enjoy.



