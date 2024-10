Jack Herer is a legendary sativa strain celebrated for its uplifting and clear-headed effects. Named after the famous cannabis activist, this strain blends a complex aroma of pine, citrus, and spice with a hint of earthy sweetness. Known for its potent and energizing high, Jack Herer promotes creativity, focus, and a sense of euphoria, making it a popular choice for daytime use.



To open the Doobie Labs Tin, pinch the dimples on both sides and pull the front cover down. Peal back the freshness seal and enjoy.



www.doobielabs.com

