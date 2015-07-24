About this product
Photo by Elle Cartier
NightFire OG by Sin City Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid that descends from parent strains White Fire OG and White Nightmare. With strong roots in the White family, you can depend on this cannabis strain to deliver a disorienting dose of euphoria that lets you forget life’s stressors as relaxation takes over mind and body. Earthy pine, sharp lemon, and sweet berry aromas radiate from NightFire OG’s crystal-coated buds, inviting you to indulge in this hard-hitting hybrid.
We never use pesticides - we simply believe they are not safe, and we go the extra mile to have our products tested for over 50 pesticides and heavy metals. We publish all test results publicly, on our website, because we believe consistency and transparency are key. Our product is guaranteed clean and safe - real "medical marijuana."
We keep a consistent lineup of terpene-rich strains with classic genetics, like 9# Hammer, Northern Lights, Strawberry Cough, and Grapefruit. Our focus on terpenes results in flower that delivers a more robust, longer-lasting high than other brands. And our process of curing our product in airtight containers and climate-controlled rooms keeps it in a pristine state until it is ordered and packaged for delivery.