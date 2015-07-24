Trail Blazin'
Nightfire OG Pre-Rolls 1.2g 2-pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
NightFire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!