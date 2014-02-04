About this strain
Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stress, pain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.
Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.
About this brand
We never use pesticides - we simply believe they are not safe, and we go the extra mile to have our products tested for over 50 pesticides and heavy metals. We publish all test results publicly, on our website, because we believe consistency and transparency are key. Our product is guaranteed clean and safe - real "medical marijuana."
We keep a consistent lineup of terpene-rich strains with classic genetics, like 9# Hammer, Northern Lights, Strawberry Cough, and Grapefruit. Our focus on terpenes results in flower that delivers a more robust, longer-lasting high than other brands. And our process of curing our product in airtight containers and climate-controlled rooms keeps it in a pristine state until it is ordered and packaged for delivery.