Pennywise is a high-CBD indica cross between Harlequin and Jack the Ripper, a combination that lends this strain its killer clown name. Four phenotypes of this Stephen King-inspired strain exist, some of which have fingerlike buds while others appear more round. Notes of coffee and pepper lift from the purple-fringed flowers with undertones of lemon and bubblegum. Rich in the therapeutic compound CBD, Pennywise is especially effective in treating arthritis, PTSD, epilepsy, neurological disorders, and cancer symptoms. It contains a 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC, so the psychoactive effects are milder and more relaxing. Jack the Ripper’s cerebrally focused effects are detectable in Pennywise’s genes as euphoria and mental clarity take over with an invigorating buzz. Pennywise flowers in 60 to 67 days and is suitable for either indoor or outdoor gardens.
We never use pesticides - we simply believe they are not safe, and we go the extra mile to have our products tested for over 50 pesticides and heavy metals. We publish all test results publicly, on our website, because we believe consistency and transparency are key. Our product is guaranteed clean and safe - real "medical marijuana."
We keep a consistent lineup of terpene-rich strains with classic genetics, like 9# Hammer, Northern Lights, Strawberry Cough, and Grapefruit. Our focus on terpenes results in flower that delivers a more robust, longer-lasting high than other brands. And our process of curing our product in airtight containers and climate-controlled rooms keeps it in a pristine state until it is ordered and packaged for delivery.