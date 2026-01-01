About this product
Block Party is Trap to Table’s celebration strain—bold, flavorful, and built for shared moments. This hybrid brings together Cherry Octane × Trop Cherry × Kush Mints, delivering a loud aroma, smooth smoke, and a balanced high that hits hard without shutting the night down.
Crack the jar and you’re met with ripe cherry sweetness layered over gassy fuel and a cool mint finish. On the inhale, Block Party leads with fruit-forward notes; on the exhale, it settles into creamy kush and light spice. The terpene profile makes it approachable for newer smokers while still satisfying legacy heads looking for depth and punch.
The effects come on fast—uplifting, social, and euphoric—before easing into a relaxed body buzz that keeps you present, not parked. It’s the kind of strain that works just as well for music, conversation, or creative flow as it does for unwinding at the end of the day.
Grown in small batches and curated by Trap to Table, Block Party reflects our commitment to legacy standards, clean cultivation, and real flavor. No filler. No gimmicks. Just quality flower meant to be enjoyed the way cannabis always has been—together.
Block Party Strain Highlights
Genetics: Cherry Octane × Trop Cherry × Kush Mints
Type: Hybrid
Flavor Profile: Cherry, gas, creamy mint
Effects: Euphoric, uplifting, relaxed, social
Best For: Social settings, music, creative sessions, daytime-to-evening use
Trap To Table
"I think Trap To Table really symbolizes the journey of myself and a lot of people that I want to work with. We’re looking to go legitimate. Whether it be from the literal trap, whether it be the underground market, whether it be a designated grower who’s also feeding the black market. The trap can be a number of different ways somebody’s grinding. From in their basement to finally getting out and being on the shelves. We want to be a platform to help people through that process. We picked that name because it spoke to who we are. Our mission is to be the platform that accelerates the cultures transition from Trap to Table." - Julian Smith, Founder and Cultivator at Trap To Table
Trap to Table isn’t just cannabis. It’s community. It’s movement. It’s music, art, and authenticity packaged for the people who know.
Trap To Table is a Tier 2 Cultivator licensed to grow and distribute cannabis in New York. As one of the first legacy-to-legal grows of its scale, the Trap To Table team combines quality cannabis with authentic culture to consistently raise the bar.
