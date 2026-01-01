About this product
Day Trip is Trap to Table’s bright side—an energizing, clear-headed take on Lemon Diesel made for movement, music, and getting out of your own way. This sativa-leaning hybrid delivers sharp citrus flavor, classic diesel bite, and an experience that feels like leaving town without leaving your seat.
The aroma is crisp and unmistakable: fresh lemon peel, sour citrus, and a punch of fuel underneath. On the smoke, Day Trip is lively and smooth—zesty lemon up front, followed by that unmistakable diesel finish that keeps it grounded and satisfying.
The effects are fast and uplifting. Expect a cerebral buzz that sparks focus, creativity, and conversation, paired with a light body feel that stays out of the way. It’s energizing without anxiety and social without scatter—perfect for daytime sessions, creative work, or anytime you want to stay engaged and present.
Named Day Trip for the way it feels, this is a strain that lifts you up without taking you out. Grown in small batches and curated to legacy standards, Lemon Diesel shines here as a true daytime staple—clean, loud, and reliable.
From the trap to the table, this is your go-anywhere smoke.
Day Trip (Lemon Diesel) – Strain Highlights
Cultivar: Lemon Diesel
Type: Sativa-leaning hybrid
Flavor Profile: Lemon citrus, sour diesel, light funk
Effects: Uplifting, focused, energetic
Best For: Daytime use, creativity, social settings, on-the-go sessions
About this brand
Trap To Table
"I think Trap To Table really symbolizes the journey of myself and a lot of people that I want to work with. We’re looking to go legitimate. Whether it be from the literal trap, whether it be the underground market, whether it be a designated grower who’s also feeding the black market. The trap can be a number of different ways somebody’s grinding. From in their basement to finally getting out and being on the shelves. We want to be a platform to help people through that process. We picked that name because it spoke to who we are. Our mission is to be the platform that accelerates the cultures transition from Trap to Table." - Julian Smith, Founder and Cultivator at Trap To Table
Trap to Table isn’t just cannabis. It’s community. It’s movement. It’s music, art, and authenticity packaged for the people who know.
Trap To Table is a Tier 2 Cultivator licensed to grow and distribute cannabis in New York. As one of the first legacy-to-legal grows of its scale, the Trap To Table team combines quality cannabis with authentic culture to consistently raise the bar.
