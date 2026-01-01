About this product
Gas Pack is Trap to Table’s take on Sour Gelato—sharp, loud, and unapologetically powerful. This strain delivers the bright, mouth-watering sour flavor smokers love up front, followed by the deep, chest-thumping body weight that only Gelato can bring.
The aroma jumps out immediately: sour citrus, sharp funk, and a creamy sweetness underneath that hints at what’s coming. On the smoke, the sour hits first—tangy, almost electric—before the Gelato side kicks in with a smooth, dense finish that coats the lungs and lingers heavy.
The experience is a ride. It starts with a cerebral lift that grabs your attention, then transitions quickly into a strong body presence—grounding, relaxing, and undeniably indica-leaning. You’ll feel it in your chest, your shoulders, your posture. This isn’t background smoke—it makes itself known.
Named Gas Pack for a reason, this is high-impact flower with balance, flavor, and force. Grown in small batches and curated to legacy standards, Sour Gelato shines here as a full-spectrum experience—exciting on the way up, satisfying on the way down.
From the trap to the table, this one burns slow and hits deep.
Gas Pack (Sour Gelato) – Strain Highlights
Cultivar: Sour Gelato
Type: Indica-leaning hybrid
Flavor Profile: Sour citrus, creamy gelato, light gas
Effects: Heavy-hitting, relaxing, body-forward
Best For: Evening use, experienced smokers, full-flavor sessions
About this brand
Trap To Table
"I think Trap To Table really symbolizes the journey of myself and a lot of people that I want to work with. We’re looking to go legitimate. Whether it be from the literal trap, whether it be the underground market, whether it be a designated grower who’s also feeding the black market. The trap can be a number of different ways somebody’s grinding. From in their basement to finally getting out and being on the shelves. We want to be a platform to help people through that process. We picked that name because it spoke to who we are. Our mission is to be the platform that accelerates the cultures transition from Trap to Table." - Julian Smith, Founder and Cultivator at Trap To Table
Trap to Table isn’t just cannabis. It’s community. It’s movement. It’s music, art, and authenticity packaged for the people who know.
Trap To Table is a Tier 2 Cultivator licensed to grow and distribute cannabis in New York. As one of the first legacy-to-legal grows of its scale, the Trap To Table team combines quality cannabis with authentic culture to consistently raise the bar.
