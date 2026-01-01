About this product
Invite Only is Trap to Table’s statement strain—rare, heavy-hitting, and intentionally limited. Built around the Candy Cartel cultivar, this indica-leaning hybrid is loud in both flavor and effect, designed for smokers who already know what they’re looking for.
The aroma hits first: rich candy sweetness layered with gas and a subtle floral funk that lets you know this isn’t for beginners. On the smoke, Candy Cartel delivers creamy, sugary notes up front, followed by a sharp fuel finish that lingers on the palate. Smooth, dense, and unmistakably premium.
The effects come on strong and fast. A wave of euphoria lifts your mood before the body high settles in—heavy, grounding, and deeply relaxing. This is a “put-you-out” type of smoke in the best way, perfect for late nights, winding down, or when you want to disconnect fully and stay there.
We call it Invite Only because access matters. This isn’t mass-produced flower—it’s curated, small-batch cannabis grown to legacy standards and released with intention. No one else in New York is doing Candy Cartel like this, and not everyone is meant to have it.
From the trap to the table, Invite Only is about exclusivity, respect for the craft, and delivering exactly what the culture expects—nothing more, nothing less.
Invite Only (Candy Cartel) – Strain Highlights
Cultivar: Candy Cartel
Type: Indica-leaning hybrid
Flavor Profile: Sweet candy, gas, creamy funk
Effects: Heavy, euphoric, deeply relaxing
Best For: Nighttime use, unwinding, experienced smokers
About this brand
Trap To Table
"I think Trap To Table really symbolizes the journey of myself and a lot of people that I want to work with. We’re looking to go legitimate. Whether it be from the literal trap, whether it be the underground market, whether it be a designated grower who’s also feeding the black market. The trap can be a number of different ways somebody’s grinding. From in their basement to finally getting out and being on the shelves. We want to be a platform to help people through that process. We picked that name because it spoke to who we are. Our mission is to be the platform that accelerates the cultures transition from Trap to Table." - Julian Smith, Founder and Cultivator at Trap To Table
Trap to Table isn’t just cannabis. It’s community. It’s movement. It’s music, art, and authenticity packaged for the people who know.
Trap To Table is a Tier 2 Cultivator licensed to grow and distribute cannabis in New York. As one of the first legacy-to-legal grows of its scale, the Trap To Table team combines quality cannabis with authentic culture to consistently raise the bar.
