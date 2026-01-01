Invite Only is Trap to Table’s statement strain—rare, heavy-hitting, and intentionally limited. Built around the Candy Cartel cultivar, this indica-leaning hybrid is loud in both flavor and effect, designed for smokers who already know what they’re looking for.



The aroma hits first: rich candy sweetness layered with gas and a subtle floral funk that lets you know this isn’t for beginners. On the smoke, Candy Cartel delivers creamy, sugary notes up front, followed by a sharp fuel finish that lingers on the palate. Smooth, dense, and unmistakably premium.



The effects come on strong and fast. A wave of euphoria lifts your mood before the body high settles in—heavy, grounding, and deeply relaxing. This is a “put-you-out” type of smoke in the best way, perfect for late nights, winding down, or when you want to disconnect fully and stay there.



We call it Invite Only because access matters. This isn’t mass-produced flower—it’s curated, small-batch cannabis grown to legacy standards and released with intention. No one else in New York is doing Candy Cartel like this, and not everyone is meant to have it.



From the trap to the table, Invite Only is about exclusivity, respect for the craft, and delivering exactly what the culture expects—nothing more, nothing less.



Invite Only (Candy Cartel) – Strain Highlights



Cultivar: Candy Cartel



Type: Indica-leaning hybrid



Flavor Profile: Sweet candy, gas, creamy funk



Effects: Heavy, euphoric, deeply relaxing



Best For: Nighttime use, unwinding, experienced smokers