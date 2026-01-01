"I think Trap To Table really symbolizes the journey of myself and a lot of people that I want to work with. We’re looking to go legitimate. Whether it be from the literal trap, whether it be the underground market, whether it be a designated grower who’s also feeding the black market. The trap can be a number of different ways somebody’s grinding. From in their basement to finally getting out and being on the shelves. We want to be a platform to help people through that process. We picked that name because it spoke to who we are. Our mission is to be the platform that accelerates the cultures transition from Trap to Table." - Julian Smith, Founder and Cultivator at Trap To Table



Trap to Table isn’t just cannabis. It’s community. It’s movement. It’s music, art, and authenticity packaged for the people who know.



Trap To Table is a Tier 2 Cultivator licensed to grow and distribute cannabis in New York. As one of the first legacy-to-legal grows of its scale, the Trap To Table team combines quality cannabis with authentic culture to consistently raise the bar.