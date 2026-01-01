About this product
Last Stop is exactly what the name suggests—the end of the line. Built on the Chem Berries cultivar, this indica-leaning hybrid delivers classic gas-forward power with a dark, fruity edge that makes it unmistakably Trap to Table.
Open the jar and the aroma is immediate: sharp diesel, earthy chem funk, and a deep berry sweetness underneath. The smoke is dense and flavorful, leading with fuel and finishing with a subtle, almost jammy fruit note that rounds it out without softening the punch.
The effects come on heavy. A fast cerebral hit settles your mind before the body high takes over—calming, weighty, and unapologetically sedative. This is not a “run errands” strain. It’s for late nights, post-work shutdowns, or when you want the day to officially be over.
We call it Last Stop because once you’re here, you’re not going anywhere else. Grown in small batches and curated to legacy standards, Chem Berries represents Trap to Table at its most direct—no frills, no filler, just real cannabis for smokers who want to feel it.
From the trap to the table, this is how the ride ends.
Last Stop (Chem Berries) – Strain Highlights
Cultivar: Chem Berries
Type: Indica-leaning hybrid
Flavor Profile: Diesel, earth, dark berries
Effects: Heavy, calming, body-focused
Best For: Nighttime use, stress relief, winding all the way down
About this brand
Trap To Table
"I think Trap To Table really symbolizes the journey of myself and a lot of people that I want to work with. We’re looking to go legitimate. Whether it be from the literal trap, whether it be the underground market, whether it be a designated grower who’s also feeding the black market. The trap can be a number of different ways somebody’s grinding. From in their basement to finally getting out and being on the shelves. We want to be a platform to help people through that process. We picked that name because it spoke to who we are. Our mission is to be the platform that accelerates the cultures transition from Trap to Table." - Julian Smith, Founder and Cultivator at Trap To Table
Trap to Table isn’t just cannabis. It’s community. It’s movement. It’s music, art, and authenticity packaged for the people who know.
Trap To Table is a Tier 2 Cultivator licensed to grow and distribute cannabis in New York. As one of the first legacy-to-legal grows of its scale, the Trap To Table team combines quality cannabis with authentic culture to consistently raise the bar.
