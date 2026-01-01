About this product
Purple Sunset is Trap to Table’s dependable favorite—the kind of strain you come back to because it never misses. Powered by Grape Gas, this indica-leaning hybrid delivers rich flavor, consistent effects, and that unmistakable balance that makes it an everyday go-to.
The aroma is familiar in the best way: sweet grape candy layered over deep gas and earthy kush. On the smoke, Purple Sunset leads with smooth, fruity notes before settling into a fuel-forward finish that coats the palate and lingers. Clean, flavorful, and satisfying from first pull to last.
The effects are steady and reliable. A calm cerebral ease sets in first, followed by a relaxing body high that melts tension without knocking you out. It’s versatile enough for evening sessions, low-key social time, or winding down after a long day—never overwhelming, always effective.
We call it Purple Sunset because it hits like golden hour—warm, mellow, and just right. Grown in small batches and curated to legacy standards, this is the strain you keep on hand because it always delivers.
From the trap to the table, this is the classic you can trust.
Purple Sunset (Grape Gas) – Strain Highlights
Cultivar: Grape Gas
Type: Indica-leaning hybrid
Flavor Profile: Sweet grape, gas, earthy kush
Effects: Relaxing, calming, balanced
Best For: Evening use, unwinding, everyday sessions
About this brand
Trap To Table
"I think Trap To Table really symbolizes the journey of myself and a lot of people that I want to work with. We’re looking to go legitimate. Whether it be from the literal trap, whether it be the underground market, whether it be a designated grower who’s also feeding the black market. The trap can be a number of different ways somebody’s grinding. From in their basement to finally getting out and being on the shelves. We want to be a platform to help people through that process. We picked that name because it spoke to who we are. Our mission is to be the platform that accelerates the cultures transition from Trap to Table." - Julian Smith, Founder and Cultivator at Trap To Table
Trap to Table isn’t just cannabis. It’s community. It’s movement. It’s music, art, and authenticity packaged for the people who know.
Trap To Table is a Tier 2 Cultivator licensed to grow and distribute cannabis in New York. As one of the first legacy-to-legal grows of its scale, the Trap To Table team combines quality cannabis with authentic culture to consistently raise the bar.
