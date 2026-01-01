About this product
Superboof is Trap to Table’s answer for sativa smokers who want flavor, clarity, and lift without the jitters. This sativa-leaning hybrid is loud, citrus-forward, and mood-elevating—built for movement, creativity, and daytime momentum.
The nose is vibrant right out of the jar: sharp citrus zest, tropical fruit, and a funky undertone that keeps it grounded. On the smoke, Superboof delivers a smooth inhale with orange and berry notes, followed by a clean, slightly gassy finish that keeps you coming back.
The effects hit fast and high. Expect an immediate cerebral lift—focused, upbeat, and mentally clear—paired with a light body buzz that never gets in the way. It’s energizing without anxiety, making it a go-to for daytime sessions, creative work, music, or social settings where you want to stay sharp and present.
Curated for sativa enthusiasts and grown to Trap to Table’s legacy standards, Superboof proves that uplifting flower can still be loud, flavorful, and full-bodied. No haze, no crash—just clean energy and real expression.
From the trap to the table, this one’s for the smokers who like to stay moving.
Superboof – Strain Highlights
Type: Sativa-leaning hybrid
Flavor Profile: Citrus, tropical fruit, light gas
Effects: Uplifting, focused, energetic
Best For: Daytime use, creativity, social settings, active days
Trap To Table
"I think Trap To Table really symbolizes the journey of myself and a lot of people that I want to work with. We’re looking to go legitimate. Whether it be from the literal trap, whether it be the underground market, whether it be a designated grower who’s also feeding the black market. The trap can be a number of different ways somebody’s grinding. From in their basement to finally getting out and being on the shelves. We want to be a platform to help people through that process. We picked that name because it spoke to who we are. Our mission is to be the platform that accelerates the cultures transition from Trap to Table." - Julian Smith, Founder and Cultivator at Trap To Table
Trap to Table isn’t just cannabis. It’s community. It’s movement. It’s music, art, and authenticity packaged for the people who know.
Trap To Table is a Tier 2 Cultivator licensed to grow and distribute cannabis in New York. As one of the first legacy-to-legal grows of its scale, the Trap To Table team combines quality cannabis with authentic culture to consistently raise the bar.
