About this product
If you love chowing down on delicious gummies that make you super baked, then you’re going to love TRĒ House gummies! Not only are these babies are packed with a unique blend of Delta-10, HHC, and Delta-9 that will get you way lifted, but they also taste insanely good! If you’re looking for a discreet, enjoyable way to get ripped, you need to pick up some of these gummies and get to it!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.