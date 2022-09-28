About this product
There are a ton of THC gummies out there, but our gummies are truly next level! We utilize a unique combination of cannabinoids that will get you lit in ways you’ve only dreamed of. Quit wasting time with duds and zoom to the moon with our Tropic Mango Hybrid Gummies!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
