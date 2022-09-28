About this product
Time to get ripped? Then you need to check out our Lemon Jack sativa vape pen! This baby is loaded with a carefully selected blend of cannabinoids that’s sure to take you to the moon. It tastes amazing, offers approximately 800 puffs, and is one of the only disposable vapes that is also rechargeable. Grab yours today and prepare to be blown away!
About this brand
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
