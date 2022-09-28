About this product
Ready to get schwifty? Our Rainbow Sherbet Hybrid pen is packed with a unique combination of cannabinoids that’ll get you seriously lit! This disposable vape pen is easy-to-use, tastes incredible, and is rechargeable so you get to enjoy approximately 800 puffs. Impressed? Just wait until you take a puff!
About this brand
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
