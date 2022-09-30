About this product
Ready to blast off? Our 1:1 Delta 9 + CBD cookie is packed with a powerful combination of cannabinoids that will take you to the moon and leave you feeling fantastic. Getting stoned and eating cookies is awesome, but eating chocolate chip cookies that get you baked is downright efficient! Grab yours and let’s get lifted! #eatthebabies
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
