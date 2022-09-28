About this product
Gummies are one of the most enjoyable ways to get ripped, but our gummies are in a league of their own! We combined powerful Delta-9 with our finest CBD to bring you gummies that will get you faded and make you feel fantastic! Looking to get lifted? Order your gummies and LFG!
About this brand
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
