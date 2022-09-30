Ready to get ripped? Then you’re going to love our Bussin’ Berry Delta 9+ syrup! This tasty syrup is super dank and tastes like a pile of sweet, refreshing berries. With 1,000mg of potent Delta 9 and Delta 8, this syrup is going to send you to the moon! All TRĒ House products are dank and delicious, but this baby redefines BUSSIN’! We packed this syrup with a 1,000mg powerful blend of Delta 9 + Delta 8 and the flavor of sweet, refreshing berries that’ll make your taste buds do a little dance. When you want to sip powerful syrup that gets you ripped with a hearty serving of Delta 9+, it really doesn’t get any better than this!