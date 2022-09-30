About this product
Ready to get a special kind of baked? Then you’re going to love our Watermelon Zkit HHC Cartridge! This tasty cart tastes like the sweet, classic cannabis strain Watermelon Zkit, is packed with a full gram of top-tier HHC, and will get you more lifted than a cloud in a thunderstorm!
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
