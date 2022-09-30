About this product
This cookie will get you seriously lifted, but it also tastes like a birthday cake and a cookie had a baby, and that baby was delicious! If you’re into cookies and efficiency, it might be time to take your cannabis game to the next level with this high-potency HHC Cookie. This thing tastes incredible, has the perfect texture, and gets you energetically baked! What more could you ask for?
About this brand
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
