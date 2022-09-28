About this product
When you want to chow down on tasty gummies and trip the light fandango across the multiverse, there’s no better choice than our High-Potency HHC gummies. These babies are packed with a whopping 25mg of HHC for a head and body buzz that are unlike anything else. We knew that these gummies would help you blast off to the moon, so we crafted them to taste like a burst of tasty strawberries. What does that mean? You’ll just have to pop one in your mouth and find out!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.