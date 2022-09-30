About this product
Ready to get a special kind of baked? Then you’re going to love our Purple Stuff HHC Syrup! This dreamy syrup is packed with a powerful 1,000mg serving of top-shelf HHC and tastes exactly like purple stuff! (think grapes meets stuff). Grab some Purple Stuff syrup and prepare for blast off!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.