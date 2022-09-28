About this product
When it’s time to get lifted, there is no better choice than our Blue Milk High-Potency HHC pen. This baby is packed with a hearty serving of HHC that will take you to the moon and back. It also tastes so good you might want to eat it (please don’t). Now order your pen and let’s get ripped!
About this brand
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
