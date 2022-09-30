About this product
The only thing better than sucking down a lemon slushie on a hot day, is puffing on one any time you’d like! Our Lemon Slushie disposable vape is packed with premium HHC, tastes amazing, and offers approximately 800 puffs of glory. Looking to get lifted? Order your vape and let’s get ripped!
About this brand
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
