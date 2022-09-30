About this product
If you’re looking to get lifted with HHC, you’re going to love our Watermelon Zkittles High Potency HHC vape pen! This vape is disposable, rechargeable, and carefully crafted with a hearty serving of HHC. It also tastes just like the Watermelon Zkittles strain! What more do you need to know? Can we get lit now?
About this brand
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
