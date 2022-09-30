About this product
Looking to get lit? Well, we’re about to flip your switch! Our Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Vape cartridge contains a full gram of super dank Delta 8 THC, gets you more lit than a Christmas tree, and tastes like the famously sweet cannabis strain “Ice Cream Cake”. Grab yours and get ready to blast off!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.