When you want to get baked with something sweet, then our Ice Cream Cake Live Resin Delta 8 Vape Pen is going to blow your mind! This baby is preloaded with 2 grams of the finest Delta 8 imaginable, gets you insanely ripped, and brings you the sweet, skunky taste of the Ice Cream Cake cannabis strain.
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
