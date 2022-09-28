About this product
What’s better than getting lit on Super Lemon Haze? Nothing, duh! This impressive Delta 8 Live Resin Vape Pen is packed with 2 grams of the dankest Delta 8 on the planet and gets you ripped in a way that only TRĒ House can. When you want to indulge in a high-quality pen that tastes great and sends you to the moon, this is the one for you!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.