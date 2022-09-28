About this product
Time to get baked? You’ve come to the right place, baby! Our Wedding Crasher Live Resin Vape Pen is packed with a whopping 2 grams of the premium Delta 8 live resin that, gets you super baked. This handy disposable also tastes exactly like the classic Wedding Crasher cannabis strain so your taste buds can party it up too!
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
