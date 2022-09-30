About this product
Ready to get ripped? Our HHC Vape cart is going to rock your world! This powerful cart is packed with a full gram of premium HHC, tastes exactly like Grape Ape, and will get you more baked than Cheech! There are a bunch of great ways to get ripped, but it’s hard to beat our Grape Ape 1g HHC Carts. These babies are packed with a powerful full-gram serving of HHC, taste like the classic cannabis strain “Grape Ape”, and get you insanely baked. If you’re looking for a delicious way to get ripped, you need to pick up your Grape Ape HHC cart and get to puffing!
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
