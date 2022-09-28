About this product
Ready to get baked? Our HHC Live Resin Vape Pen is made with 2 grams of the finest HHC, gets you impressively ripped, and tastes exactly like the classic cannabis strain, Grape Ape! What more could you ask for? There are a bunch of great ways to get ripped, but it’s hard to beat our Grape Ape 2g HHC Live Resin Vape Pen. This powerful pen is packed with 2 grams of premium HHC and offers a perfectly mellow buzz that will keep you going for hours. Not only does this pen get you nice and baked, but it’s also disposable, rechargeable, and super convenient. If you’re looking for a delicious way to get your swerve on, you need to pick up your Grape Ape HHC Live Resin Vape Pen!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.