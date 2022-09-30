About this product
Love getting lit? Then you’re about to fall in love! Our White Widow THC-O carts are packed with a full gram of top-shelf THC-O enhanced with THC-P to provide you with a buzz unlike any other! When you want to indulge in the taste of classic cannabis and a powerful fade, you can’t beat our White Widow THC-O cart.
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
