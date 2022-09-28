About this product
Wanna get lit? Then we have just the thing! Our White Widow THC-O Live Resin Vape Pen is packed with a whopping 2 grams of top-shelf THC-O Live Resin and is enhanced with some seriously powerful THC-P to provide you with a buzz so good, you’ll wonder where we’ve been all your life! If you want to indulge in the taste of classic cannabis and some perfectly heady THC-O Live Resin, this vape pen should be at the top of your list!
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
