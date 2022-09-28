Wanna get lit? Then we have just the thing! Our White Widow THC-O Live Resin Vape Pen is packed with a whopping 2 grams of top-shelf THC-O Live Resin and is enhanced with some seriously powerful THC-P to provide you with a buzz so good, you’ll wonder where we’ve been all your life! If you want to indulge in the taste of classic cannabis and some perfectly heady THC-O Live Resin, this vape pen should be at the top of your list!