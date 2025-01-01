About this product
Who knew Cloud Nine tasted like a sweet mango smoothie?
Delicious, mind-melting, and unlike anything in your current lineup of vapes, our Mango Smoothie Microdose Magic Mushroom Vape Pen offers sweet, cowabunga clouds of tropical-tasting euphoria!
Not a fan of mango? Here are three other triptastic magic mushroom vape pens from our collection of magic mushroom products: Blue Jello Magic Mushroom Vape Pen, Apple Tart Magic Mushroom Vape Pen, and Pink Lemonade Magic Mushroom Vape Pen.
With deliciously sweet mango flavors, this magic mushroom vape offers serious tropical vibes and happy island-time feels! Its compact-sized design lets you stash it in your pocket, bag, or purse and take all the funky mushroom effects wherever you go. But how does such a deliciously flavored magic mushroom vape offer such psychotropic effects?
This magic mushroom disposable vape pen contains two grams of a uniquely potent vape juice, perfect for microdosing. This e-liquid contains adaptogens, nootropics, a proprietary blend of mushroom extracts, and other high-quality ingredients to give you all the funkied feels of our magic mushroom products in a cloud of mango-flavored euphoria.
Mango Smoothie Microdose Magic Mushroom Vape Pen
TRĒ HouseVape pens
TRĒ House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
