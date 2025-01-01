Pink lemonade—the sweet, lemony drink that chills the body, relaxes the mind, and refreshes your summer days. Our mad scientists used these descriptors as the blueprint to formulate this Pink Lemonade Magic Mushroom Vape Pen, creating a mouth-watering, summertime flavor, perfect for microdosing!



This disposable vape pen utilizes unique, high-quality ingredients, like adaptogens, nootropics, and a proprietary blend of mushroom extracts, to give you all the funkied feels of our magic mushroom products in a cloud of pink-lemonade-flavored euphoria.



Sugary-sweet and lip-puckering lemony, our Pink Lemonade Microdose Magic Mushroom Vape brings a wave of delicious, tongue-smothering flavors and psychoactive effects, perfect for microdosing! This disposable vape comes pre-filled and precharged, so the party starts the moment you unwrap the pen!



Not a fan of pink lemonade? We also have three other triptastic magic mushroom vape pens from our collection of magic mushroom products: Mango Smoothie Magic Mushroom Vape Pen, Apple Tart Magic Mushroom Vape Pen, and Blue Jello Magic Mushroom Vape Pen.

