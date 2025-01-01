About this product
Pink lemonade—the sweet, lemony drink that chills the body, relaxes the mind, and refreshes your summer days. Our mad scientists used these descriptors as the blueprint to formulate this Pink Lemonade Magic Mushroom Vape Pen, creating a mouth-watering, summertime flavor, perfect for microdosing!
This disposable vape pen utilizes unique, high-quality ingredients, like adaptogens, nootropics, and a proprietary blend of mushroom extracts, to give you all the funkied feels of our magic mushroom products in a cloud of pink-lemonade-flavored euphoria.
Sugary-sweet and lip-puckering lemony, our Pink Lemonade Microdose Magic Mushroom Vape brings a wave of delicious, tongue-smothering flavors and psychoactive effects, perfect for microdosing! This disposable vape comes pre-filled and precharged, so the party starts the moment you unwrap the pen!
Not a fan of pink lemonade? We also have three other triptastic magic mushroom vape pens from our collection of magic mushroom products: Mango Smoothie Magic Mushroom Vape Pen, Apple Tart Magic Mushroom Vape Pen, and Blue Jello Magic Mushroom Vape Pen.
Pink Lemonade Microdose Magic Mushroom Vape Pen
About this brand
TRĒ House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
