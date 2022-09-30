About this product
Love getting ripped? You’ve come to the right place! Our Rainbow Sherbet THC-O Vape cartridge is truly a force to be reckoned with. This delicious cart contains a full gram of the dankest THC-O ever, gets you insanely ripped, and tastes exactly like the classic cannabis strain “Rainbow Sherbet”. Get yours and get baked!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.