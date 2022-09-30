About this product
Ready to get blasted into oblivion? Then our Watermelon Felon THC O syrup is going to be your new BFF. This tasty delicious syrup brings you the refreshing taste of watermelon, 1,000mg of super dank blend of Delta 8 and THC-O syrup, and is so discreet you can sip it in front of granny. Grab yours and get felonious!
About this brand
TRE House
At TRĒ House, we’re on a mission to bring you the best buzz from the finest THC products on the planet! We carefully craft each of our cannabinoid combinations to get you faded in fun and unique ways. We also use the best ingredients, create unbelievable flavors, and have all of our products tested at ISO-certified third-party labs.
If a super potent cannabis plant and a scientist with O.C.D had a baby, it would be TRĒ House.
