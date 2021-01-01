Treat Yourself
Strawberry Rose Tart, 1:1 ratio
About this product
Chia seed dough filled with mouth-watering fruit goodness. Our tasty strawberry-rose tarts are dosed with 10mgCBD & 10mgTHC. This one to one ratio of CBD:THC is designed to provide maximum pain relief for patients suffering from chronic pain. Superfood-filled, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free. Yes, great things do come in small packages.
