Logo for the brand Treat Yourself

Treat Yourself

Strawberry Rose Tart, 1:1 ratio

About this product

C﻿hia seed dough filled with mouth-watering fruit goodness. Our tasty strawberry-rose tarts are dosed with 10mgCBD & 10mgTHC. This one to one ratio of CBD:THC is designed to provide maximum pain relief for patients suffering from chronic pain. Superfood-filled, vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free. Yes, great things do come in small packages.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!