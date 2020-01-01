Cannabinoids in our cannabis creams, particularly THC & CBD, are absorbed through the skin. Since the cannabinoid receptors CB-1 and CB-2 are found throughout the body, including the skin, the cannabinoids in the lotions and creams are absorbed where they are needed, making cannabis creams effective local pain reducers and anti inflammatory. Directions for use: (CBD Cream & CBD/THC lotion) Our Products absorb into the skin and is really successful when liberally applied to the affected area.When using topicals, be sure to first wash the area with soap and water, to remove any excess dirt and oil buildup. Doing so will ensure there are not any barriers between the lotion and your skin, creating the best environment for absorption. Generously rub the lotions or creams onto the affected area and allow it to absorb for several minutes. Once applied, the lotions or creams can take anywhere from 1-48 hours to provide relief, depending on the dosage, how often its used, and the severity of your condition. What are the benefits of essential oils and pure CBD? Natural essential oils are prized for their therapeutic and medicinal properties and have been widely used for thousands of years. One distinct group of chemical constituents found in both cannabis and essential oils are terpenes. Terpenes are available in a variety of aromatic herbs and are used to treat a wide array of medical conditions. Tree Lotion has created unique proprietary blends using the most powerful and effective organic essential oils in the world combined with pure hemp derived CBD, tested and free of pesticides.