About this product
For an easy, fast way to incorporate CBD in your life, Tree of Life Seeds Orange CBD Oil Drops are here for you. Use this product to experience the benefits of CBD, bringing balance to your mind and body. Our Orange CBD Oil Drops are more effective than other products because they are nano-emulsified for high bioavailability, making them easy for your body to absorb. Made without synthetics or heavy metals, Tree of Life Seeds CBD products stand out among other products on the market.
With this oil tincture, you can place drops under your tongue or add to any food. Try putting a few drops into a tropical smoothie for a little vacation from life’s distractions without ever leaving home.
About this brand
Tree of Life Seeds
At Tree of Life, we understand that the power of CBD can be harnessed in many ways. That’s why we create a wide range of high-quality CBD products to fit every lifestyle, from CBD oil and topicals to CBD pet treats. Our CBD products are 100% THC free, ensuring that people in every state, from professional athletes to bus drivers and teachers, have the option for a better life.
CBD is on the rise, but not all products are created equal. At Tree of Life, we believe that trust is earned through transparency. That’s why we put our USA-made CBD products through rigorous in-house and third-party lab testing. If we don’t ingest it, put it on our skin, or feed it to our pets, then we won’t sell it to you.
We don’t just sell CBD, we’re Arkansas farmers and certified master growers. We make our products using our own farms and labs, putting science at the forefront. Our nano-emulsification technique makes it easier for your body to process and feel the effects of our products. And we do it without any synthetic materials, heavy metals, or toxins.
