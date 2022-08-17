Experience the finest quality full-spectrum CBD and CBG hemp pre-rolls available. Premium, U.S. organically grown 100% hemp flowers and ultra-thin rolling papers, masterfully crafted with the most advanced rolling technology in the industry. Discover the smoothest draw and an even burn with zero tobacco, additives or flavorings and less than 0.3% THC.



All of our hemp flowers undergo a slow curing process to preserve trichomes, terpenes and cannabinoids - resulting in a smooth, flavorful and more potent end product. We hand-select all of our USA-grown hemp flower from sustainable craft farms whose growers take pride in their crops, producing beautiful trichome-packed buds that yield delicious flavors and aroma.



Every Tree-Rolls® product is crafted with premium full-spectrum hemp flowers and tested by DEA certified third party labs, with test results included in a scannable QR code on each pack. (Under 0.3% THC)



You smoke ‘em, we plant ‘em. Proudly partnered with Trees for the Future (Trees.org), for every Tree-Rolls® product sold, one tree is planted to help keep our planet green and fertile, while providing sustainable food sources for communities in need.