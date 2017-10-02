Grape God (Indica) - 1.6g Infused Classic Pre-Roll
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Grape God effects
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
59% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
