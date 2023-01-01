We source premium flower to offer a quality smoking experience. Strains are constantly rotating so there's always something new to try in Hybrid, Indica and Sativa options. The sleek sliding tin can packaging is recyclable and makes these pre-rolls easy to keep track of. Each tin comes with five 0.5g pre-rolls. For every product sold, Trees Premium Cannabis donates a tree to 501(c)3 non-profit Eden Reforestation Projects. As we say: Smoke A Tree. Plant A Tree.
At Trees Premium Cannabis, we have two goals: (1.) Give back to humanity and Mother Earth. (2.) Produce high-quality cannabis products that offer an amazing smoking experience.
We donate to Eden Reforestation Projects, a non-profit that supports local communities across the world by creating fair-wage jobs through reforestation efforts to plant trees in regions plagued by deforestation. For every unit we sell, we donate a tree to the organization.